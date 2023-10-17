FACT CHECK: No P5,000 allowance for registered voters – DSWD

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘The department has no program or project that provides allowance to voters,’ the social welfare department clarifies in an email to Rappler

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provides P5,000 cash allowance to all registered voters.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Multiple accounts, pages, and groups posted the claim on Facebook. Some of these bear the name of the department, such as “dswd pay out all region202,” “DSWD pantawid program all region,” and “DSWD scholarship program SY.2023.”

One such post says: “Lahat ng botante may [P5,000] allowance mula sa DSWD.” (All voters have P5,000 allowance from DSWD.) As of writing, it has garnered 93 comments, 3 shares, and 48 reactions.

The post instructs interested beneficiaries to register through a supposed registration link and to privately message them with their address.

The facts: The supposed payouts are fake. In an email to Rappler on October 16, the department clarified that it “has no program or project that provides allowance to voters.”

The DSWD added: “It is important to note that the DSWD is apolitical, meaning that our programs and services are open to everyone, whether they are voters or not. For as long as they are qualified and eligible, they will receive the assistance they need.”

What DSWD offers: DSWD supports families and individuals through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) program, which helps those who are suffering from unexpected and difficult circumstances, irrespective of their economic and social status.

“The AICS program provides cash and/or financial assistance, food assistance, and transportation assistance, among others, to help families and individuals cushion the effects of the crisis they are facing,” the agency said.

Interested beneficiaries may view the program requirements on the AICS site and apply through DSWD processing centers.

Fact-checked: Rappler has already debunked claims on financial aid schemes supposedly from the DSWD:

The DSWD also reminded the public to be wary of false information from sites purporting to be from the department.

“The DSWD reiterates that any post claiming that the department provides allowances and cash aid to all individuals who will register themselves is false and should be disregarded,’ it added. For official updates on DSWD programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube accounts. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

