FACT CHECK: No Malacañang memo on salary deduction for gov’t employees

Claim: The Office of the President in a Memorandum Circular ordered a two-day salary deduction for all government employees this March 2023. The deduction will fund the President’s relief fund for Turkey earthquake victims.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A copy of the said memorandum was sent to Rappler via email. The said photo is circulating in group chats via messaging platforms. It is also being reposted on Facebook.

The facts: Malacañang debunked the circulating memorandum in a public notice posted on February 19, 2023.

The Official Gazette, in a Facebook post, clarified that the Office of the President and the Office of the Executive Secretary had never released such a document.

Noticeably fake: The memorandum being circulated is noticeably fake because it does not contain a memorandum circular number. All such issuances are numbered in the Official Gazette. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

