FACT CHECK: No re-announcement of Miss Universe 2023 Top 5 candidates

There is no statement from the Miss Universe Organization about any changes in the Top 5 lineup of the pageant, which held its finals night on November 19 in El Salvador

Claim: The Miss Universe Organization and the Miss Universe El Salvador Committee held a meeting to discuss the re-announcement of the Top 5 candidates following the pageant’s finals night, according to a Facebook post on November 20.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post in question has garnered 16,000 reactions, 3,200 comments, and 14,000 shares as of writing. It was posted by the Facebook page Parade Of Beauty with 5,600 followers.

According to the post, the Top 10 candidates would return to the pageant coronation venue on November 21 for the re-announcement of the Top 5 candidates.

The facts: No official statement has been made by the Miss Universe Organization regarding the supposed re-announcement.

It is also highly unlikely that the post came from the official pageant organizers as the post used the hashtag #DeePaTapos, which has been trending on social media and used by fans of the Philippines’ bet Michelle Dee on X (formerly Twitter).

Dee entered the Top 10, but failed to advance further in the pageant. Filipinos online expressed dismay over her omission from the Top 5. (READ: [OPINION] Come on, Michelle Dee deserves to be in the Top 5)

Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios made history by winning the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, becoming the first woman from Nicaragua to do so.

The 23-year-old mental health activist bested 83 other candidates during the finals night held in El Salvador. Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild, Miss Supranational 2019, was named first runner-up, while Australia’s Moraya Wilson got second runner-up.

While Dee concluded her Miss Universe 2023 journey in the Top 10, Filipino pageant fans and fellow beauty queens praised her performance. Her placement also put the Philippines back in the semifinal round after last year’s early exit. (READ: Michelle Dee on her Miss Universe 2023 stint: ‘Binigay ko lahat’)

Official news: For official updates on Miss Universe, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube accounts. – Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza/Rappler.com

Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza is a Rappler Intern, under the Research Unit. She is a fourth-year Communication Research student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sta. Mesa Manila.

This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here. Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.