Marcos has not announced he will abolish the PCGG

There are no reports or announcements from the government stating that the Presidential Commission on Good Government would be abolished due to government rightsizing

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is abolishing the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) due to rightsizing.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video on Facebook containing this claim has garnered over 42,000 views, 1,200 reactions, and 165 comments, as of writing.

The bottom line: As of August 2022, there have been no news reports or announcements from the government proving that the PCGG would be abolished. Marcos has also not called for its abolition.

Rightsizing the government: During Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 25, his proposals included the National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP), to improve the government’s institutional organization.

Marcos said that this program would include a “comprehensive strategic review of functions, programs and projects that will cut across various agencies.” No specific mention of the PCGG or any other agency was made.

Why rightsize? Marcos claimed that rightsizing the bureaucracy would maximize the use of government resources, and aid government agencies to provide better services.

He also said that rightsizing entails “the consolidation, splitting, transfer, and even the abolition of government offices.”

Retaining the PCGG: On July 28, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla confirmed that the justice department plans to retain the PCGG and allow it to finish recovering the remaining unseized P125-billion stolen wealth of the Marcos family and their cronies.

Remulla recommended the creation of an asset forfeiture office, which would ideally handle assets seized by government.

As of 2020, the PCGG has recovered P174.2 billion of the Marcoses’ ill-gotten wealth. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.