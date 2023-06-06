FACT CHECK: US military won’t revive Subic naval base under EDCA

A fact sheet about EDCA released by the US embassy does not show Subic in a list of EDCA sites

Claim: The United States military is going to revive its former naval base in Subic under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The title of the video itself makes the false claim. It also says the action was intended by the US to defend the Philippines from Chinese invasion. As of writing, the YouTube video has over 21,668 views and 490 likes.

Not an EDCA site: A press release from the United States Department of Defense and a fact sheet about EDCA released by the US embassy in the Philippines show that Subic was not chosen as an EDCA site.

According to both the US defense department and US embassy, as of April 3, 2023, the following are the locations of approved EDCA sites:

Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan

Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela

Balabac Island in Palawan

Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan

Cesar Basa Air Base in Pampanga

Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation in Nueva Ecija

Lumbia Air Base in Cagayan de Oro

Antonio Bautista Air Base in Palawan

Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base in Cebu

Almost chosen: Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez Jr. said they had proposed Subic Bay as a fifth EDCA site but this was not approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., news articles from Philstar and Manila Bulletin said.

Philippines owns EDCA sites: The revival of former US bases like the former Subic Naval Base are also not possible under EDCA. Article V of the agreement states that the Philippines will “retain ownership and title” to locations that will be used as EDCA sites. The sites will be returned to the Philippines once they are “no longer required” by the US for activities under EDCA.

Not for offensive action: Marcos also said that the agreement to grant US military access to more military bases in the country was not intended for “offensive action” against any country.

He also added that Washington had never brought up the possibility that bases under EDCA would be used as “staging areas” for offensive action against any country.

Rappler has previously fact-checked claims about Philippine-US military relations:

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.