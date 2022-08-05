US House Speaker Pelosi did not enter Taiwan secretly using a submarine

Claim: United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi secretly entered Taiwan using a submarine.

Rating: False

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing this claim has reached over 3,900 reactions, 151,000 views, and 191 shares as of writing.

The bottom line: Pelosi landed in Taiwan aboard a US Air Force transport plane on Tuesday, August 2. She met Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, at his office on August 3 in Taipei.

Why Pelosi visited Taiwan:

In an official statement by Pelosi shortly after landing, she said the congressional visit was meant to “honor America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.”

Significance of the visit:

Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. She received the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honor, from President Tsai Ing-wen.

China’s leadership warned against the visit by Pelosi, who is also a vocal critic of Beijing and is next to the vice president in the succession to the US presidency. Chinese warplanes flew across the line dividing the Taiwan Strait on the day of her arrival.

– Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.