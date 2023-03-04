FACT CHECK: Video doesn’t show Marcos has huge amount of gold hidden in Japan

There has been no recorded evidence of a Marcos gold account in Japan

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a huge amount of gold secretly stored in Japan.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by PweDelie TV with the title: “GRABE NAKAKALULANG MARCOS ACCOUNT SA JAPAN ISUSUNOD NA KAYA NI PANGULONG BONGBONG MARCOS?” The video has 73,000 views and 172 comments as of writing.

What the video shows: The video displays a delivery receipt dated January 13, 1983, which allegedly originated from the Central Bank of the Philippines. The receipt indicates the shipment of 50,000 metric tons of gold to an undisclosed location. Furthermore, the receipt identifies “Fr. Jose Diaz Alias Severino Sta. Romana et. al” as a trustee depositor.

According to the image receipt, the authenticity of the gold from an ex-refinery in EDSA, Quezon City was verified by the Central Bank of the Philippines and the Monetary Board before transportation. The receipt was signed by former president Ferdinand E. Marcos and former Central Bank governor Jaime Laya.

However, apart from the receipt, the video shows nothing more to prove the existence of the alleged Marcos gold account in Japan. Instead, it goes on to show a briefing with press briefer Daphne Paez and Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Neil Imperial about Marcos’ trip to Japan.

No documents: There are no documents accessible that confirm the existence of the Marcos gold account in Japan. Records indicate that during his regime, the elder Marcos was involved in corruption related to yen loans from Japanese companies. The scandal was known as “Marukosu giwaku” or the Marcos scandal in Japan.

As a result of the controversy, the Japanese government established Official Development Assistance (ODA) in 1992.

In February 2023, President Marcos visited Japan to strengthen strategic partnerships with the country. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler.com