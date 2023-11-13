Marcos to keynote Singapore fintech event on November 15 via ‘hologram address’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Singapore appears to be a favorite destination of the President. This speaking engagement won’t get any flak, however, since he won’t be there physically, and no public funds will be used for traveling.

Beam me up, Singapore!

This would be a good opening line for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he “appears” in the ASEAN city-state on Wednesday, November 15.

Marcos will be speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) 2023 via a “Hologram Keynote Address” from the US. He is set to leave the Philippines on November 14, Tuesday, for the 2023 Asia Pacific Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California.

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva will deliver a keynote address before Marcos delivers his speech, and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will join the event in a fireside chat also on Wednesday.

Singapore appears to be a favorite destination of the President, even casting aside criticisms over his visits there for the Singapore Grand Prix not once but twice. He’s been to the Philippines’ richest ASEAN brother three times in the past nearly year-and-half since becoming the country’s leader in mid-2022.

But this speaking engagement won’t get any flak since he won’t be there physically, and no public funds will be used for traveling. The event will be held at the Singapore Expo and Convention Center.

Several companies are now offering this live hologram technology, which involves the use of a green screen as background, several cameras, lights and other devices.

One such company, Canada-based ARHT Media, claims to be the global leader in live virtual experiences.

“You don’t have to travel to make an impact. Change how you powerfully reach audiences, build relationships, and motivate teams, without leaving town,” says ARHT. “We beam people through space and time, saving your time and our planet.”

Watch this video of the CEO of DHL Canada using ARHT’s “Virtual Global Stage.”

Play Video

It also offers holographic content via its ARHT Capsule, which could be a game-changer in marketing. No more standee displays needed.

Watch this video which says, “With Capsule, you can be there as a hologram.”

Play Video

An event can even involve multiple holograms, as shown in MCM Comic Con London’s first-ever holographic panel. Watch below:

Play Video

“ARHT captures, transmits and beams holograms of presenters, in high-quality images and with ultra-low latency, as lifelike holograms, to appear remotely in one or multiple places at once and deliver memorable live interactions with an in-person audience,” says ARHT’s LinkedIn profile.

Three visits

Marcos’ first presidential visit to Singapore was for the traditional meet-and-greet that new leaders make to close neighbors and allies.

On September 6-7, 2022, he met President Halimah Yacob where they discussed counter-terrorism information technology, water collaboration, property development, and data privacy.

Weeks later, he made an unannounced visit to Singapore from October 2-3, 2022 to watch the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.

The Palace said the visit also involved work, as Marcos met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other VIPs.

Marcos again went to Singapore, last September, where he spent his 66th birthday, spoke at the 10th Asian Conference hosted by the Milken Institute, and watched Singapore Grand Prix 2023, upon the invitation of Prime Minister Lee.

Play Video

The Singapore Fintech Festival this week is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, fintech advocate Elevandi, and MICE-firm Constellar, in collaboration with the Associated Banks in Singpaore.

Attendees have the chance to forge partnerships, discover the latest innovations in financial services, and gain insights form many speakers. This year’s festival focuses on Artificial Intelligence. –Rappler.com