Newsbreak Chats: 2022’s Top Stories and How the Media Fared

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – 2022 was an eventful year both locally and internationally – among others, the war in Ukraine, which has upended oil prices and the global economy, the Philippine national elections that saw the return of the Marcoses to power, and the performance of the new president in the last six months grabbed national attention.

As 2022 comes to a close, senior editors of Rappler take a look at memorable and major stories covered by media, and what these stories could mean for the coming year.

Hosted by Newsbreak editor Chay Hofileña, Newsbreak Chats gathers editor at large Marites Vitug, executive editor Glenda Gloria, managing editor Miriam Grace Go, and news editor Paterno Esmaquel II to assess the Marcos administration and the so-called Duterte effect, and to discuss how the media fared in its coverage in 2022, and how it should prepare for emerging threats in 2023.

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, December 15, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com