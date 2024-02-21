Newsbreak Chats: Should Rodrigo Duterte be afraid of the Int’l Criminal Court?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Rodrigo Duterte left the presidency in 2022 with blood on his hands.

His violent war on drugs – waged against the poorest of the poor from 2016 to 2022 – led to more than 6,000 individuals killed in police operations alone. The death toll could reach 30,000 if vigilante-style killings are included, according to estimates by human rights groups.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is investigating the killings for possible crimes against humanity. And the latest developments – the unconfirmed presence of ICC investigators in 2023 in the Philippines and the statements of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the ICC – are pointing to action that could be unfavorable to Duterte.

On Thursday, February 22, Rappler investigative head Chay Hofileña sits down with justice reporter Jairo Bolledo and Malacañang reporter Dwight de Leon to discuss updates on the ICC and how these could possibly affect the ongoing rift between Marcos and Duterte.

Should Duterte be really afraid of what’s to come? Will Marcos use this to his advantage?

