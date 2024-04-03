Newsbreak Chats: Uncovering the lavish world of Apollo Quiboloy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Doomsday pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the self-identified “Appointed Son of God,” is swimming in multimillion-peso properties at the expense of abused members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

In a two-part investigative series, Rappler uncovered four big properties in Canada and the United States currently linked to Quiboloy and the KOJC, with a total estimated value of $9.07 million (P503 million). There was also a Hawaii property – worth $1.76 million (P97.71 million) – that was the center of an apparent ruse sale in 2018.

On Thursday, April 4, Rappler investigative editor Chay Hofileña sits down with Mindanao bureau coordinator Herbie Gomez and lead researcher Jodesz Gavilan to discuss what it took to uncover the lavish lifestyle of Quiboloy. Read the two-part series here:

Gomez closely follows the developments in the legal cases of Quiboloy. He has previously written a series of reports on the allegations of abuse committed by Quiboloy and his associates against KOJC members.

