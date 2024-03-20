Newsbreak Chats: What it’s like to be a bike commuter in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What are the stories itching to be told about the transportation system in the Philippines? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, March 21, at 4 pm!

Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Thursday, March 21, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus pandemic exposed not just the dire situation of the Philippine healthcare system, but also the importance of biking as an alternative commuting method.

But four years since Metro Manila and the rest of the country were put under lockdown, with no more pandemic restrictions, what happened to efforts by local government units to promote biking among its citizens?

On Thursday, March 21, Rappler environment desk editor Jee Geronimo sits down with multimedia reporter Iya Gozum and multimedia reporter Nina Liu to discuss their latest documentary that explores how it is like to be a bike commuter amid the chaos of Metro Manila.

Gozum, who covers the environment, biked 120 kilometers to see how friendly the roads are for bike commuters. You can read the report and watch the documentary here:

How did they decide to approach the issue this way? What other stories can be told regarding the transportation system in the Philippines?

Catch the discussion live on Thursday at 4 pm! – Rappler.com

Watch other Newsbreak Chats episode this 2024: