Newsbreak Chats: Navigating the NAIA turbulence

MANILA, Philippines – The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) faced a major crisis to start off 2023, as faulty electrical systems caused the airport operations to come to a standstill for almost an entire day.

The outage could have been avoided if not for the delays in repairing and maintaining crucial components that keep communication and navigation systems running.

A Senate investigation found that no proper maintenance had been made on air traffic equipment for the past two years.

The automatic voltage regulator, used to maintain a constant voltage, was only repaired earlier this May, months after the disastrous outage.

