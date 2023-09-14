[WATCH] EXPLAINER: The Philippines’ case at the ICC

The ICC's process is complicated, and the government almost won the decision in July

MANILA, Philippines – The world now waits to see if International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan will request an arrest warrant or summons from the court in The Hague, Netherlands, for those behind the killings in the war on drugs in the Philippines.

Whether he requests it or not, the ICC’s process for victims of the drug war, or for those who may be considered suspects, remains complicated. Even the final decision of the ICC appeals chamber in July was still very technical, a decision that the government almost won and that they may still use in due course.

Are you confused? It really is confusing. Watch this explainer video by Rappler’s justice reporter Lian Buan to understand. – Rappler.com