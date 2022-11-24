Newsbreak Chats: When Marcos meets the world

GOING GLOBAL. November has been busy for Marcos Jr. in the international scene, attending the ASEAN and APEC Summits, as well as hosting US VP Kamala Harris.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was in a flurry of visits, regional meetings, and conferences in November. He also received an important guest in Manila.

His busy schedule included a trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit (ASEAN) and Related Summits from November 10 to 13. (SUMMARY: Marcos’ interventions at the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia)

The following week, Marcos attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 18 to 19. His participation included a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (READ: At PH-China bilateral, Xi Jinping meets ‘his old friend’)

On November 21, Marcos met with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Malacañang. Harris flew to Manila after participating at the APEC Summit, for an official trip from November 19 to 22, which was capped by a historic trip to Palawan. (READ: Kamala Harris makes historic trip to Palawan: ‘We are committed to you’)

Rappler’s News Editor Paterno R. Esmaquel II sits down with multimedia reporters Bea Cupin and Sofia Tomacruz to discuss Marcos’ performance on the international stage, challenges encountered during these coverages, and share their insights.

