Rodrigo Duterte gets subpoena for grave threats vs lawmaker | The wRap

Former president Rodrigo Duterte has been sent a subpoena to appear before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City next month, and submit a counter-affidavit to the criminal complaint filed by Alliance of Concerned Teachers Representative France Castro.

Retired Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio and fellow lawyers file a petition with the high court, seeking to challenge the constitutionality of confidential funds.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left for San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, November 14, to participate in the 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit and go on working visits to Los Angeles and Honolulu in Hawaii.

Israeli soldiers kill several Hamas militants at the outset of a raid on Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital on Wednesday, November 15, where thousands of Palestinian civilians – patients, displaced people and medical staff – have been trapped during weeks of fighting.

Popstar Janet Jackson is returning to the Philippines after over a decade. Local promoter Live Nation Philippines announces Janet is bringing her Together Again concert tour to Manila.

Over two weeks after Matthew Perry passed away, his Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc take to social media to pen emotional messages to the late actor.

The police officer who allegedly had a relationship with missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon has been charged with kidnapping and illegal detention along with three other companions. — Rappler.com