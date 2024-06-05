Another plot twist? Alice Guo says Lin Wen Yi is her father’s romantic partner

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

QUIZZED. Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo answers questions from senators during the continuation of the public hearing on the raided Philippine offshore gaming operators facility in Bamban, Tarlac, on May 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – In another plot twist, controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, said that Lin Wen Yi, a Chinese national, is her father’s romantic partner, refuting claims that she was her biological mother.

“Si Lin Wen Yi ay kinakasama at isang business partner ng aking ama. Hindi siya ang aking ina,” Guo said in her letter to Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday, June 5. (Lin Wen Yi is my father’s romantic partner and his business partner. She is not my mother.)

“May mga nagsasabing si Lin Wen Yi ang tunay kong ina. Siya ay kasama sa mga kumpanya ng aming pamilya, ngunit si Amelia Leal ang aking ina sa lahat ng dokumento. Hindi totoo ang paratang na si Amelia Leal ay isang non-existing person,” she added.

(Some say Lin Wen Yi is my real mother. She is only affiliated with the businesses of my family, but Amelia Leal is my real mother as indicated in documents. It is not true that Amelia Leal does not exist.)

Guo revealed the information after Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Hontiveros suspected that Lin was the mayor’s biological mother.

A General Information Sheet of one of Guo’s businesses indicated her family members – her siblings Seimen and Shiela, her father Angelito (whose Chinese name is Jian Zhong Guo), and Lin – as incorporators. All of them have the same address, indicating they were possibly living under one roof. But even the address itself was flagged by Gatchalian as dubious as he had it checked in Valenzuela City’s records.

Lin and the Guo family are listed as co-incorporators in at least seven businesses, namely QJJ Group of Companies, QJJ Farms, QJJ Embroidery, QJJ Meat Shop, 3LIN-Q Farm, QJJ Slaughterhouse, and QSeed Genetics.

The Bamban mayor claims that she is a Filipino, owing to her supposed Filipino mother, “Amelia Leal,” as indicated in the Guo siblings’ birth records. However, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, there’s a possibility that Amelia does not exist at all as she does not have any birth, marriage, or death certificate.

The nationality of the real mother of Guo is a crucial piece of her background because her vaunted Filipino citizenship hinges on her claim that her mother is Filipino. Article 4 of the Philippine Constitution states that “those whose fathers or mothers are citizens of the Philippines” are considered Filipino citizens.

On Sunday, June 2, Gatchalian said that a DNA test between Lin and Guo was no longer possible as the latter had already flown out of the country. He earlier challenged the mayor to take a DNA test to prove his claim.

Guo has been the subject of Senate hearings over her alleged link to the biggest Philippine offshore gaming operation compound in Tarlac.

– Rappler.com