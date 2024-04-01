WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where on-site classes are suspended for Tuesday, April 2, 2024, due to intense heat

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Tuesday, April 2, due to high heat index levels.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

VISAYAS

Western Visayas

Bacolod City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, but private schools with air-conditioned rooms as well as colleges and universities may opt to continue with face-to-face classes

Negros Occidental Bago City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) EB Magalona – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Hinoba-an – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Silay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Talisay City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private), but private schools with air-conditioned rooms may opt to continue with face-to-face classes

Iloilo City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)

MINDANAO

Soccsksargen

South Cotabato Tantangan – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels until April 15



