WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Tuesday, April 2, due to high heat index levels.
The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
VISAYAS
Western Visayas
- Bacolod City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, but private schools with air-conditioned rooms as well as colleges and universities may opt to continue with face-to-face classes
- Negros Occidental
- Bago City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- EB Magalona – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Hinoba-an – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Silay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Talisay City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private), but private schools with air-conditioned rooms may opt to continue with face-to-face classes
- Iloilo City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
MINDANAO
Soccsksargen
- South Cotabato
- Tantangan – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels until April 15
