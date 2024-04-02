WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where on-site classes are suspended for Wednesday, April 3, 2024, due to intense heat

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Wednesday, April 3, due to high heat index levels.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Bulacan Malolos City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)

Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Manaoag – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until April 4 San Jacinto – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) Santa Barbara – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until April 5



VISAYAS

Western Visayas

Iloilo City – face-to-face classes in all levels, but private schools and higher education institutions may proceed “subject to the full discretion” of administrators

MINDANAO

Soccsksargen

General Santos City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 5

Sarangani – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 19

South Cotabato Santo Niño – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 8 Surallah – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) Tantangan – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels until April 15



