WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Wednesday, April 3, due to high heat index levels.
The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bulacan
- Malolos City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Manaoag – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until April 4
- San Jacinto – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Santa Barbara – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until April 5
VISAYAS
Western Visayas
- Iloilo City – face-to-face classes in all levels, but private schools and higher education institutions may proceed “subject to the full discretion” of administrators
MINDANAO
Soccsksargen
- General Santos City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 5
- Sarangani – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 19
- South Cotabato
- Santo Niño – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 8
– Rappler.com
