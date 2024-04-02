Big lift: Weightlifter Rosegie Ramos claims Paris Olympics berth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIFT. Rosegie Ramos in action for the Philippines in the 2024 IWF World Cup.

Rosegie Ramos, a 20-year-old weightlifter from Zamboanga, joins the growing list of Filipino athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Add Rosegie Ramos to the Philippines’ athlete roster for the Paris Olympics.

Ramos became the first Filipino weightlifter to punch a ticket to Paris following the conclusion of the women’s 49kg qualification in the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, on Monday, April 1.

The 20-year-old from Zamboanga secured her spot as she remained in the top 10 of the IWF Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), with the World Cup serving as the last qualifying event for Paris.

A two-time Asian juniors champion in the same weight category, Ramos topped Group B with a total lift of 190kg after clearing 87kg in the snatch and 103kg in the clean and jerk.

In another OQR last December, Ramos lifted a total of 191kg in the IWF Grand Prix in Doha, Qatar.

The Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee confirmed Ramos’ qualification even as Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told reporters that he opts to wait for the IWF’s final rankings.

Ramos joins a growing list of Filipino athletes bound for Paris that includes pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan, and boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas.

More weightlifters are expected to qualify for Paris, with Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz (No. 8 in women’s 59kg), Vanessa Sarno (No. 5 in women’s 71kg), and John Ceniza (No. 6 in men’s 61kg) in the top 10 of the OQR as well.

Also set to see action in the World Cup that will run until April 11 are Elreen Ando (women’s 59kg) and Kristel Macrohon (women’s 71kg). – Rappler.com