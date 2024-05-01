WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, May 2, 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Thursday, May 2, due to high heat index levels.
The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Malabon City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until May 3
- City of Manila – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public), as well as Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and Universidad de Manila, until May 3
- Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3
Cagayan Valley
- Santiago City – face-to-face classes in child development centers and learning centers (public)
Calabarzon
- Cavite province
- Cavite City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Dasmariñas City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 4
- Imus City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 4
- Rosario – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until May 3
- Tanza – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public) until May 3
- Ternate – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3
- Trece Martires City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 4
- Laguna
- Cabuyao City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until May 4
- Calamba City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until May 3
- San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until May 4
- Santa Rosa City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private) until May 3
- Rizal
Central Luzon
- Bulacan
- Calumpit – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Urbiztondo – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3
MINDANAO
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Tungawan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3
– Rappler.com
