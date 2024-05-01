WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, May 2, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where on-site classes are suspended for Thursday, May 2, 2024, due to intense heat

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Thursday, May 2, due to high heat index levels.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Malabon City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until May 3

City of Manila – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public), as well as Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and Universidad de Manila, until May 3

Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3

Cagayan Valley

Santiago City – face-to-face classes in child development centers and learning centers (public)

Calabarzon

Central Luzon

Bulacan Calumpit – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)

Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Urbiztondo – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3



MINDANAO

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga Sibugay Tungawan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3



