Gatchalian seeks Senate probe into raided internet gaming license firm in Pasay

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also sees the need to review the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation's power and capabilities to regulate the gaming industry

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is seeking a Senate probe into the alleged human trafficking and prostitution offenses of internet gaming licensee (IGL) Smart Web Technology Corporation following its raid last October 27 in Pasay City.

Gatchalian filed on Monday, November 6, Senate Resolution No. 853 to direct the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an inquiry in aid of crafting a legislation or policy recommendation into Smart Web for the alleged crimes of torture, kidnapping for ransom, and online scams committed inside the IGL hub.

“It is obvious that organized criminal syndicates are already operating in our country as evidenced by the human trafficking victims and even the torture chamber. These syndicates have already corrupted our enforcers, enabling them to operate freely even beside the police station,” Gatchalian said on Monday.

The senator also stated in his resolution the need to review the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s power and capabilities to regulate the gaming industry as its “inability to properly regulate the operations contributed” to the failure to reduce various crimes perpetrated by IGLs.

The entrapment operation last October 27 was conducted under a search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 35 Judge Maricris Pahete-Felix. A total of 731 Filipino and foreign workers were held for questioning.

Gatchalian said the Philippine National Police (PNP) had made a statement during its budget hearing to ban Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in relation to the crimes being committed.

Senator Risa Hontiveros issued a statement following the dismissal of Pasay police officers after the raid and acknowledged the urgent action of the PNP in relieving police officers from their posts.

“Paano nga ba nakalusot ito? The Pasay police officers were either negligent or complicit. Ang nakakabahala, baka matagal na silang nasa bulsa ng mga Chinese mafia. Kaya hindi mahinto-hinto ang mga krimeng dala ng POGO sa bansa kasi baka may mga pulis na sadyang nagbubulag-bulagan,” Hontiveros stated.

(How did this get through? The Pasay police officers were either negligent or complicit. What’s disturbing is that they may have been on the payroll of the Chinese mafia for a long time. There may seem to be no end to the crimes brought by POGO into the country because of the police officers deliberately turning a blind eye.)

“Lantarang pangto-torture at prostitusyon ang mga nangyayari sa isang napakalaking building pero hindi nila alam? Imposible,” Hontiveros said.

(Torture and prostitution were blatantly happening in a huge building, but they didn’t know? That’s impossible.)

Hontiveros said the Senate committee on women will also conduct an ocular inspection of the building on Friday, November 10, to identify the extent of the problem.

Hontiveros acknowledged the effort of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, and the PNP Women and Children Protection Center during the raid when they rescued victim-survivors of human trafficking. – Rappler.com