In The Public Square with John Nery: Down by double digits

Research firm WR Numero's latest survey shows a sharp drop in the performance assessment of both President Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte

In late January 2024, research firm WR Numero released a survey measuring public opinion on the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Their latest survey, undertaken in March, shows a sharp drop in the performance assessment of both President Marcos Jr, which went down by 21%, and Vice President Sara Duterte, who suffered a 13% drop.

What explains these drastic declines? Is it possible that the infighting between the two centers of the so-called UniTeam is driving supporters away?

To help make sense of the survey findings, and the survey itself, in this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler host and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by WR Numero Research president Cleve Arguelles, and Dr. Peter Cayton, associate professor at the UP School of Statistics, also known on social media as The Stats Guy.

Watch the episode here on May 1, Wednesday at 8 pm. — Rappler.com