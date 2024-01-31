[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: The new pollsters

WR Numero is one of the new pollsters surveying the political landscape. What do they bring to the table?

A new survey dropped yesterday: The first Public Opinion Monitor of WR Numero. This is the same survey that found that almost 70% of adult Filipinos support the Marcos administration, that almost 36% would vote for Vice President Sara Duterte for president in 2028, and that almost 60% would vote for ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo for senator next year.

WR Numero is only one of the new pollsters surveying the political landscape. In this episode of In the Public Square with John Nery, we are joined by political scientist Cleve Arguelles, the president and CEO of WR Numero.

What’s new about them? What do they bring to the table?

Wednesday, January 31, at 8 pm.