Marcos sets nationwide price cap for rice | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. imposes price ceilings on rice nationwide amid what Malacañang describes as the ‘alarming increase in the retail price’ of rice, which has surpassed P60 per kilogram for certain types.

Quezon City Police District chief Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III is replaced after resigning on Wednesday, August 30.

The Eastern Police District says Mandaluyong police chief Colonel Cesar Gerente is relieved from his post after testing positive for illegal drugs.

A nationwide survey conducted in July 2023 shows neophyte lawmaker Erwin Tulfo as the leading choice for senator in the 2025 elections.

Chot Reyes concedes Gilas Pilipinas simply failed to get the job done as he shoulders the blame for a forgettable FIBA World Cup campaign.

Kris Aquino posts screenshots of her private messages to ex-flame Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste saying she no longer ‘feels the need to keep communication lines open’ with the politician.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to release a documentary about her billion-dollar tour, titled ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ which will play in North American cinemas starting October 13. — Rappler.com