Typhoon Aghon accelerates on way out; southwesterly windflow affects parts of PH

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 29, 2024, 5 am.

Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, May 29. It is still 'partly influencing' the southwesterly windflow.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) accelerated further early Wednesday, May 29, ahead of its exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In its 5 am bulletin on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Aghon was last spotted 870 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northeast at a fast 40 kilometers per hour (km/h).

At that pace, the typhoon is expected to leave PAR on Wednesday morning or afternoon.

Aghon maintained its strength before dawn, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

But PAGASA said the typhoon may start weakening by Thursday, May 30, when it would already be outside PAR.

Aghon is no longer directly affecting the country due to its distance from land. There were no more rainfall warnings as of Monday, May 27, while tropical cyclone wind signals and the gale warning for coastal waters were lifted on Tuesday, May 28.

At least seven people have been reported dead due to Aghon.

The tropical cyclone made landfall in the Philippines nine times, bringing moderate to torrential rain and strong winds. Signal No. 3 was the highest wind signal raised.

It made landfall in the following areas:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon, the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024, developed from a low pressure area inside PAR last Friday, May 24. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor the southwesterly windflow, which is “partly influenced” by Aghon.

The southwesterly windflow is bringing moderate to heavy rain to the western portions of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa, particularly in these provinces:

Wednesday, May 29

50-100 millimeters (mm): Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan

Thursday, May 30

50-100 mm: northern part of Palawan, Lubang Islands, Bataan, Zambales, Pangasinan

On Wednesday, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly windflow may also hit Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Flash floods and landslides are possible.

PAGASA added that the southwesterly windflow will cause occasional gusty conditions in the following areas:

Wednesday, May 29

Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, northern part of Aurora, southern part of mainland Quezon, Polillo Islands, Palawan, Lubang Islands, Romblon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte

Thursday, May 30

Batanes, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Lubang Islands, Kalayaan Islands

Friday, May 31

Batanes, Ilocos Region

There may also be moderate to rough seas in Batanes on Wednesday, with waves 1 to 3 meters high. The weather bureau advised small vessels to take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether. – Rappler.com