Marcos replaces head of Local Water Utilities Administration

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lawyer Jose Moises Salonga is now in charge of the Local Water Utilities Administration after former Masbate vice governor Vicente Homer Revil's exit from the agency

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named lawyer Jose Moises Salonga as the new head of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), Malacañang confirmed on Monday, February 26.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Salonga’s credentials include working for the Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force of the Philippine National Police, the National Power Corporation, Land Bank of the Philippines, First Farmers’ Rural Bank of Batangas, Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corporation, Office of the Executive Secretary, and PNOC Renewables Corporation.

The PCO added that he has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University, and a master’s degree in public safety administration from the Philippine Public Safety College.

Salonga replaces Vicente Homer Revil, a former vice governor of Masbate who served as LWUA chief for a year.

The reason for Revil’s exit from the agency is unclear, but news of his removal already circulated over the weekend in Cebu City, after Mayor Mike Rama expressed hopes that Salonga, as new LWUA administrator, would help resolve the leadership row at the Metro Cebu Water District, which has two boards.

Presidential Decree No. 198, signed in 1973, created the LWUA, a government-owned and -controlled corporation which is tasked to oversee the development of water supply systems outside the capital region. – Rappler.com