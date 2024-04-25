WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, April 26, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where on-site classes are suspended for Friday, April 26, 2024, due to intense heat

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Friday, April 26, due to high heat index levels.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Tuguegarao City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)



Calabarzon

Central Luzon

Bataan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

VISAYAS

Eastern Visayas

Leyte Isabel – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)



MINDANAO

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga Sibugay Ipil – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3



– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER