WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, April 26, 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Friday, April 26, due to high heat index levels.
The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Las Piñas City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public)
- Mandaluyong City – face-to-face-classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- City of Manila – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Muntinlupa City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)
- Navotas City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Parañaque City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Pateros – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan
- Tuguegarao City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)
Calabarzon
- Cavite province
- Bacoor City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Carmona City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- General Trias City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Imus City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Kawit – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Noveleta – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Tanza – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public)
- Trece Martires City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Laguna
- Alaminos – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Biñan City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 27
- San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 27
- Quezon province
- Catanauan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bataan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
VISAYAS
Eastern Visayas
- Leyte
- Isabel – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
MINDANAO
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Ipil – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until May 3
– Rappler.com
ALSO ON RAPPLER
- Quiboloy on the run, but cash keeps coming as gifts for his 74th birthday
- Hans Cacdac is new DMW secretary
- Vendors struggle to work, fight for survival in General Santos’ sun-baked streets
- Beyoncé sends a gift to a 2-year-old Filipino boy. Here’s why.
- IN PHOTOS: What you’ll find at Nitori Philippines’ first store in BGC
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.