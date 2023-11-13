SPECIAL COVERAGE: Former senator Leila de Lima out on bail

LIVE

Join Rappler's John Nery, Lian Buan, and Jairo Bolledo for our special coverage of the release of former Philippine senator Leila de Lima

MANILA, Philippines – After over six years in detention, the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 on Monday, November 13, granted former senator Leila de Lima release on bail.

This decision marks the beginning of De Lima’s path toward complete freedom.

In 2016, under the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, De Lima was accused of allegedly enabling the drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. She had been in detention since February 2017, with three drug charges filed against her.

Following her exit from her detention center in Camp Crame, De Lima held her first press conference at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

In this Rappler special coverage, Rappler columnist and veteran journalist John Nery spoke with multimedia reporters Lian Buan and Jairo Bolledo, who followed De Lima’s journey to freedom live from the courts to Camp Crame in Quezon City.

They were also joined by Tony La Viña, former dean of Ateneo’s School of Government and member of De Lima’s legal team, Human Rights Watch senior researcher Carlos Conde, and former presidential political adviser Ronald Llamas. – Rappler.com