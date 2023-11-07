Teacher’s murder inside Leyte school sparks public outrage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STABBING. Police said that the victim, PJ Montero, was stabbed to death within the premises of Baybay City National High School.

The victim's family, former students, and colleagues initiate a collective social media campaign called #JusticeForSirPJMontero in response to the murder

CEBU, Philippines – Authorities found a teacher stabbed to death at Baybay National High School in Baybay City, Leyte, on Sunday, November 5, a crime that sparked public outrage and started a social media campaign for justice.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old teacher Peejay Gonzaga Montero of Barangay San Isidro in Baybay City.

Based on initial findings from the Baybay City Police Station released on Monday, November 6, Montero’s bloodied body was found on the ground, facing down, beside a water tank post, near a stockroom of the public school, at around 5 pm on Sunday.

It was the Baybay Emergency Response Unit (BERU) that alerted the police station of the stabbing and death of the teacher.

Some of Montero’s family members, former students, and colleagues are now seeking justice, and have initiated a collective social media campaign called #JusticeForSirPJMontero.

The Baybay National High School Supreme Student Council and Campus Integrity Crusaders expressed their grief over the loss of their former teacher through a statement posted on their official Facebook page.

“We are sending our deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and hoping that they will receive the justice they deserve,” their statement read.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent in Baybay City, headed by Manuel Albaño, extended their sympathies to the family through a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Department of Education Baybay Records Section.

The office also encouraged school principals, teachers, and staff to offer prayers and monetary support to Montero and his family.

“A Division Bulletin shall be issued to clarify matters of his death after full and final results of the investigation has (sic) been concluded,” the statement read.

The victim’s family has asked the public to refrain from sharing the teacher’s photos on social media.

Police are still conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the identity of the suspect/s and the motive for the killing. – Rappler.com