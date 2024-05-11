[WATCH] Is it Binay vs Binay again in Makati in 2025?

Having exhausted their terms as senator and mayor, the Binay siblings' political carousel is up for a turn

MANILA, Philippines – It’s another showdown between the Binay siblings in the 2025 mayoral race.

At a press briefing on Thursday, May 9, Senator Nancy Binay said that she was 70% decided that she would run for mayor in Makati in 2025.

Makati has been the stronghold of the Binays since 1986. However, their leadership has been tainted by corruption.

Nancy’s term as senator ends in 2025. If she decides to run, the senator will be running against her brother-in-law, Makati Representative Luis Campos Jr., the husband of her younger sister, incumbent Makati Mayor Abby Binay.

Abby’s term also ends in 2025, and she expressed a desire to run for Taguig mayor in 2025. Taguig won the jurisdiction of 10 “embo” barangays that were previously under Makati.

Whatever the outcome may be, a Binay will still likely emerge as the victor. Whether it’s a win for residents of Makati – and possibly Taguig – is another story. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Bonz Magsambol

Videographer: Franz Lopez

Video editor: Em Hidalgo

Producer: JC Gotinga

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso