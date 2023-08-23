From mayor of Makati to…Taguig? Abby Binay thinking about it

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay answers questions from the media during the distribution of school supplies in Pembo Elementary School on August 23, 2023.

The political options of Binay appear to be shrinking, given her final term as mayor of Makati while the future of her city's 2nd district hangs in balance after the Supreme Court's ruling

In an unexpected turn of events, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, one of the key figures in the long-standing political dynasty of Makati, said running for the mayoral seat in the neighboring city of Taguig remains in the realm of possibilities.

This surprising revelation comes amid controversy surrounding the land dispute between the two cities, adding an intriguing layer to an already complicated political situation.

“I have yet to cross that bridge.…[but] that is an option,” Binay said in a media interview on Wednesday, August 23.

Binay, however, acknowledged the challenges that could come with a mayoral run in a city she is not familiar with.

“Hindi pa po ako nakakapagdesisyon dahil magiging mabigat at mahirap na task ang tumakbo sa Taguig dahil unang-una hindi ako pamilyar sa lugar pero meron tayong magagawa at mabibigay para sa lugar na iyon pero kailangan pong magmuni-muni nang mabuti,” Binay said.

(I haven’t made a decision yet because running in Taguig would be a challenging and difficult task. First and foremost, I am not familiar with the area, but we can do something and contribute to that place. However, careful consideration is necessary.)

Binay said that she also has to consult her child and her husband, Makati 2nd District Representative Luis Campos.

The land dispute, which has been a contentious issue between Makati and Taguig, reached a pivotal point in April 2022 when the Supreme Court’s 3rd Division issued a final ruling that said the disputed areas, including the posh Bonifacio Global City and adjacent Enlisted Men’s Barrio (EMBO) barangays, fall under the jurisdiction of Taguig.

This ruling has not only had legal implications, but has also stirred up emotions and tensions between the two cities.

The possibility of her running in Taguig carries implications beyond the political realm, signaling a potential shift in power dynamics and perhaps even a pathway to reconciliation.

As rumors and speculations spread following Mayor Binay’s statement, both Makati and Taguig residents are left wondering about what’s next.

The political options of Binay also appear to be shrinking, given that she is on her final term as mayor of Makati and the future of her city’s 2nd district remains hanging in balance after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The strong support of EMBO residents seems to be uncontestable, but can Binay sway the 449,359 voters of Taguig, is the question. – Rappler.com