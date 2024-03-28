LIVESTREAM: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper | Maundy Thursday 2024

LIVE

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula presides over the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the Manila Cathedral at 5 pm (Manila time) on Maundy Thursday, March 28

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church commemorates Jesus’ final meal with his disciples on Maundy Thursday, March 28, by celebrating the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Included in this liturgy is the traditional washing of the feet, remembering how Jesus washed the feet of his disciples as a reminder that they, too, should learn to serve others.

