Rappler Talk: Australian senator Janet Rice on her act of protest vs President Marcos

Watch the Rappler Talk episode with Australian senator Janet Rice on Monday, March 4, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – An act of protest – by an Australian, not a Filipino – against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. drew praise from the Philippine opposition.

On Thursday, February 29, Senator Janet Rice of Australia was escorted out of their parliament building for holding a placard that said “Stop the human rights abuses” while the late dictator’s son was delivering in the chamber one of the most important speeches of his life yet.

Her colleagues slapped her with a rare censure order for the supposed unparliamentary behavior, but ardent critics of the Philippine chief executive applauded Rice for standing up to President Marcos.

On Monday, March 4, Rappler’s political reporter Dwight de Leon spoke with Rice to discuss the impact of her move.

Bookmark this page and watch the interview, airing on Rappler's social media channels on Monday, at 6 pm.