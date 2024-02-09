[WATCH] Panel discussion on Mindanao independence, Uniteam, charter change

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Watch this panel discussion with newsmakers and thought leaders on Friday, February 9, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The rift between the Marcos and Duterte families has spawned another issue: Mindanao independence.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte said in a news conference in Davao that he had asked former House Speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez to lead the movement on an independent Mindanao.

In this special panel discussion, Rappler thought leaders discuss Mindanao independence, the Uniteam political alliance, and the push for charter change under the Marcos Jr. administration.

Moderated by Rappler reporter Dwight de Leon, the panel discussion will feature Alvarez, political analyst Ronald Llamas, and former presidential peace adviser Ging Deles.

Rappler Senate reporter Bonz Magsambol and House reporter Kaycee Valmonte will also be dropping by.

