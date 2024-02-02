WATCH: UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan in conversation with PH media

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Capping off her two-week visit to the Philippines, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan faces members of Philippine media in a press conference on Friday, February 2.

The briefing ends Khan’s long list of visits and meetings with government officials, as well as progressive activists and groups whom she had talked with. Among the individuals visited by Khan were former senator Leila de Lima, who was released from detention last year, and the still detained, community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio.

The world awaits – what would be Khan’s reaction on the status of freedom of expression and opinion in the Philippines? Does Khan believe the government remarks that there is no systematic attack against the press in the Philippines?

Our justice reporters Lian Buan and Jairo Bolledo covered Khan’s briefing and provided important updates from the ground.

– Rappler.com