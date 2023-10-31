Voting for barangay polls delayed by a day in some villages in southern Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In five barangays in Lanao del Sur and Samar, poll materials failed to arrive before noon on election day

MANILA, Philippines – Over 1,000 Filipinos in some villages in southern Philippines were unable to cast their ballots on Monday, October 30, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said, due to delays in the delivery of election paraphernalia.

These include three villages in Bayang, Lanao del Sur, and two villages in Calbayog, Samar, where voting resumed on Tuesday, October 31.

Comelec officials said they are looking into why ballots were not distributed on schedule to voting centers in Bayang, even though the election materials were received by the provincial and municipal treasurer on time.

In Calbayog, armed insurgents fired at local officials who were trying to deliver the poll materials to far-flung villages on Monday, prompting the latter to retreat.

“Today, because reinforcements from the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines have increased, the elections are ongoing in two barangays,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

The confirmation on the voting delays came a day after the Comelec said that it recorded no failure of election on Monday.

“[These incidents] are not a failure of election,” Garcia insisted on Tuesday, saying the poll body has mechanisms in place under Comelec Resolution No. 10924 for situations like in Lanao del Sur and Samar.

Contingency measures in that resolution say that if the ballots arrive after 12 pm on the day of the election, the vote “shall be reset to the following day, or if it is not feasible, on the day after.”

As of Tuesday, the poll body has recorded 29 confirmed incidents and 111 suspected incidents of election-related violence. Election-related deaths stand at 19, 14 of which took place in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. – Rappler.com