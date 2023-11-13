WATCH: Leila de Lima secures bail, to be set free

De Lima has been detained for almost seven years since February 2017, under two presidents

MANILA, Philippines – After close to seven years, former senator Leila de Lima secured bail for her last drug charge, paving the way for her temporary freedom.

On Monday, November 13, Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Presiding Judge Gener Gito granted De Lima’s motion for reconsideration on her bail petition. De Lima’s bid for temporary freedom was denied back in June by Branch 256, which previously handled her remaining drug charge.

De Lima stayed in detention for almost seven years – six years and nine months since February 2017 – under two presidents. Of the three drug charges filed against her, De Lima has only one remaining case, the one where she secured bail.

