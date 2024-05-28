Typhoon Aghon slightly weakens; no more areas under wind signals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 28, 2024, 5 am.

As of early Tuesday, May 28, Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) is 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, still moving away

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) slightly weakened while continuing to move away from Luzon early Tuesday, May 28.

The typhoon’s maximum sustained winds are down to 130 kilometers per hour from 140 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 5 am bulletin on Tuesday.

Its gustiness has also eased a bit – now up to 160 km/h from the previous 170 km/h.

As of 4 am, Aghon was located 315 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, still moving northeast at 15 km/h.

There were no more areas under tropical cyclone wind signals early Tuesday. Signal No. 3 was the highest wind signal raised due to Aghon.

PAGASA also lifted its gale warning for coastal waters. But the weather bureau said Aghon may still cause moderate to rough seas, with waves 1 to 4 meters high, in the coastal waters of Cagayan (eastern coast), Isabela, and northern Aurora, as well as the northern coastal waters of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Small boats should take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Rainfall warnings due to the typhoon had been lifted a day ago, on Monday, May 27. But PAGASA also started issuing advisories for the southwesterly windflow, or winds coming from the southwest, on the same day.

In its 11 pm advisory on Monday, the weather bureau said the southwesterly windflow will bring moderate to heavy rain in the next three days.

Monday evening, May 27, to Tuesday evening, May 28

50-100 millimeters (mm): Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras

Tuesday evening, May 28, to Wednesday evening, May 29

50-100 mm: Palawan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Occidental Mindoro, Bataan

Wednesday evening, May 29, to Thursday evening, May 30

50-100 mm: Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan

Floods and landslides are likely.

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times, bringing moderate to torrential rain and strong winds:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening, May 29.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com