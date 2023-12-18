PBA veteran Alex Cabagnot joins Korean club

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRIVE. Alex Cabagnot in action for the Terrafirma Dyip in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – After nearly two decades in the PBA, Alex Cabagnot is taking his act to Korea.

Cabagnot signed with the Goyang Sono Skygunners, the Korean Basketball League club announced on Monday, December 18.

The 41-year-old guard will occupy the Asian Player Quota spot of compatriot Joshua Torralba, who parted ways with Goyang after sustaining a thigh injury.

One of the most clutch PBA players of his time, Cabagnot helped San Miguel win nine championships, one of which he emerged as the Finals MVP.

The second overall pick in the 2005 draft earned a Mythical First Team, two Mythical Second Team, and eight All-Star selections as well.

Cabagnot also played for Sta. Lucia, Coca-Cola, Burger King, and GlobalPort, and last suited up for Terrafirma last season, which saw him average 8 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 20 games.

In the KBL, Cabagnot joins a struggling Goyang side that sits at eighth place in the 10-team league.

The Skygunners lost their last five games and tote an 8-13 record. – Rappler.com