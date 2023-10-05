Meggie Ochoa rules Asian Games jiu-jitsu, wins 2nd PH gold in Hangzhou

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLDEN. Philippine bet Meggie Ochoa in action against Balqees Abdulla of the United Arab Emirates in the Asian Games jiu-jitsu final.

Filipina jiu-jitsu bet Meggie Ochoa snags the Philippines' second gold in the 19th Asian Games, giving the country a massive boost in tying or beating its four-gold haul in 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meggie Ochoa earned her first-ever Asian Games gold medal after ruling the women’s 48kg jiu-jitsu event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in China on Thursday, October 5.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist broke through a new milestone in her career after a masterful run in the one-day tournament, culminating in a gold-medal win via advantage over Balqees Abdulla of the United Arab Emirates.

On her way to the final, Ochoa downed Odgerel Batbayar of Mongolia in the preliminaries and Nazkul Rakhayeva of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals, both via submission.

The 32-year-old veteran then prevailed over Pechrada Kacie Tan of Thailand via points, 4-2, in the semifinal match.

Ochoa is the first Filipina to cop gold in the Games’ 19th edition and the second after world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who cruised to the top in a gold-or-bust campaign.

Thanks to Ochoa’s win, the Philippines now has a chance to tie or even surpass its four-gold haul in 2018, as the likes of boxer Eumir Marcial and the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team are also going for gold in their respective disciplines. – Rappler.com