6-year-old Aielle Aguilar repeats as jiu-jitsu world champion

Aleia Aielle Aguilar, the daughter of Filipino martial artists Alvin Aguilar and Maybelline Masuda, submits her way to a second straight title in the Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Even at a tender age of six, Aleia Aielle Aguilar sure knows how to dominate.

The daughter of Filipino martial artists Alvin Aguilar and Maybelline Masuda claimed her second straight title in the Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championships at the Mubadala Arena in UAE on Thursday, November 2.

Ruling the same event last year to become the Philippines’ youngest world jiu-jitsu champion, Aielle submitted home bet Maitha Earani through an arm bar 10 seconds into the final to strike gold in the Kids 2 while belt -17kg category.

“Great to see my daughter fighting and representing the flag this time. Her hard work, discipline have finally paid off in training all these years,” said a proud Alvin.

“Last year, I didn’t see it live, so I am happy and we’re all very proud of [Aielle] for making another historic moment for the Philippines.”

Aielle trounced Brazil’s Gabriella Kulzer, 4-1, in the semifinals.

“She is always ready every time they move, every time they try to do something on the mat. She is fearless,” Alvin added.

Alvin, the president of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines and the founder of Universal Reality Combat Championship and DEFTAC Philippines, arrived from Saudi Arabia after guiding the Philippine delegation to a successful campaign in the World Combat Games as chef de mission.

The Philippines won three golds in the World Combat Games courtesy of Kaila Napolis (jiu-jitsu), Richien Yosorez and Kylie Mallari (muay thai), and Darius Venerable (taekwondo) plus five silvers and five bronzes. – Rappler.com