Kai Sotto, 36ers fall again as Wildcats cruise to 15-point drubbing

SKID. Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers drop to below .500 in the National Basketball League.

Kai Sotto struggles to make the most of yet another start for the Adelaide 36ers as their losing streak extends to three in the NBL

MANILA, Philippines – The losses continued to pile up for the Adelaide 36ers as they absorbed another double-digit loss, this time against the Perth Wildcats, 112-97, in the National Basketball League in Australia on Saturday, January 14.

In his ninth straight start for Adelaide, the 7-foot-3 Filipino center Kai Sotto produced just 4 points on 2-of-6 shooting, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks in nearly 11 minutes of play.

Brady Manek led Perth in the wire-to-wire win with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Bryce Cotton also registered 23 markers, together with 5 boards and 4 assists.

The Wildcats came out firing from tip-off, quickly building a 32-17 edge over the 36ers at the end of the opening frame.

Perth never looked back, even pushing its lead to a whopping 32 points, 89-57, off a jumper by Corey Webster late in the 3rd quarter.

Webster and Tashawn Thomas had 17 points each for the Wildcats, while Tai Webster scored 10 points and dished out a team-best 7 assists.

On the other side, Robert Franks dropped a game-high 25 points, while Antonius Cleveland contributed 23 markers for the 36ers, who suffered their third straight defeat and fell to an 11-12 record.

Adelaide hopes to return to the win column when it battles the Brisbane Bullets on Thursday, January 19 at 4:30 pm (Manila time).

The Scores

Perth 112 – Manek 23, Cotton 23, Webster C. 17, Thomas 17, Webster T. 10, Travers 7, Harris 5, Hayes-Brown 4, Blanchfield 3, Wagstaff 3, Norton 0, Zunic 0, Majok 0.

Adelaide 97 – Franks 25, Cleveland 23, Mccarron 14, Clark 10, Johnson 10, Harris 5, Drmic 4, Sotto 4, Dech 2, Acuoth 0, Galloway 0.

Quarters: 32-17, 67-46, 92-63, 112-97.

– Rappler.com