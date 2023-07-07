Sports and entertainment mix in TVJ’s EAT on TV5 

PBA stars Asi Taulava and Ranidel de Ocampo urge Filipinos to watch Gilas Pilipinas' opening game at the Philippine Arena on August 25, 2023 as they guested on EAT on TV5 on July 5, 2023

On EAT on TV5, PBA stars Asi Taulava and Ranidel de Ocampo invite Filipinos to watch the opening game of Gilas Pilipinas against Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on August 25 in a bid to set a new record in FIBA World Cup attendance

MANILA, Philippines – With showbiz trio Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon’s transfer to the sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan’s Kapatid channel, sports news promotion got a boost as PBA stars Asi Taulava and Ranidel de Ocampo’s guested on E.A.T. on TV5.

On the noon show’s Wednesday episode, Taulava and De Ocampo urged Filipinos to watch the FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena on August 25.

“We want to invite everybody to come out on August 25. We’re hosting at the Philippine Arena, but at the same time, we’re here to invite Bossing [Vic Sotto], Tito [Sotto], Joey [de Leon] to see the hottest show in town. If you guys come watch the game, I’m pretty sure we can break the attendance of 32,500. So, I hope that you guys come,” Taulava said.

“Malalagpasan natin ang record kung sama-sama tayong manunood (We can break the record if we all watch together),” De Ocampo added.

“Suportahan natin ang World Cup, suportahan natin ang Gilas Pilipinas (Let’s support the World Cup, support our team Gilas Pilipinas),” said comedian Sotto.

Taulava and De Ocampo also participated in EAT’s segment, Babala: ‘Wag Kayong Ganuuun’ (Warning: Don’t be Like That).

Former senator Tito Sotto, who led the negotiations on the showbiz trio’s transfer from Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE)-GMA-7 to Pangilinan’s TV5, had quipped last month that with their entry to Pangilinan’s network, TV5 would now also be “for the family” aside from being a channel known for sports programs.

“Pang sports na, pang pamilya pa (They’re for sports, now they’re also for family),” he quipped.

Hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1978, the Philippines looks to shatter the FIBA all-time attendance record as it faces Dominican Republic for its Group A opener at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on August 25.

The current FIBA record is the 32,616-strong crowd that watched Team USA, then led by NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal, Dominique Wilkins, and Reggie Miller, coast to a 137-91 rout of Russia in the 1994 World Cup title game.

But Gilas Pilipinas gets only one crack at the record as it plays the rest of its group stage matches at the Araneta Coliseum, which has a smaller seating capacity.

To encourage fans to watch on August 25, the World Cup local organizing committee launched an Independence Day ticket promo that offered a five-day pass package, with the customers getting the fifth day pass for free.

Gilas Pilipinas banks on its home court advantage as it eyes a top-two finish in Group A, also comprised of Italy and Angola, in a bid to reach the second round.

News gives way to entertainment

Meantime, news gave way to entertainment as One News PH’s noon news program, One Balita Pilipinas, got a new time slot, 11 am to 12 noon. Starting July 3, One News PH, Cignal TV’s premier news channel on pay digital tv, opted to show EAT in addition to TV5 on free tv, from noon to 2:30 on weekdays.

One Balita Pilipinas now goes head-to-head with GMA’s Balitanghali on GTV, which is from 11 am to 12 noon, ahead of It’s Showtime on GTV from Mondays to Fridays. – with a report from Delfin Dioquino/Rappler.com