Too easy: Uzbek world champion toys with Carlo Paalam on way to Asiad semifinals

NO PODIUM. Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam in action against Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the 19th Asian Games boxing tournament in Hangzhou, China

MANILA, Philippines – Uzbek boxing world champion Abdumalik Khalokov had himself a light, fun time in the 19th Asian Games men’s 57kg quarterfinals, toying with Filipino Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam to a unanimous decision victory in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday, October 3.

Not a single judge out of five even tossed one round in Paalam’s favor as Khalokov – strutting around the ring with undeniable swagger – methodically peppered the Filipino contender with blinding jabs and crosses to set the tone in the first two rounds and earn the scorers’ favor.

Knowing full well he had the fight under control, the 23-year-old Khalokov braced for Paalam’s desperate knockout attempts in the third, and did so in convincing fashion as well, leading to the expected clean sweep on points at the final bell.

Paalam, who won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games and the a historic silver in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, goes home without hardware from Hangzhou this time around, and will likely focus next on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fellow Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio also crashed out of podium contention last Friday, September 29.

The Philippines’ Asiad boxing medal hopes now solely lie on Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, who is assured of at least a bronze, but is aiming for higher on Wednesday, October 4. – Rappler.com