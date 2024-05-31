Carlo Paalam scrapes past Armenian via tiebreak to stay alive in Olympic boxing qualifiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUNCH. Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Ryomei Tanaka of Japan in the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Carlo Paalam moves within two wins of a Paris Olympics berth as he advances to the quarterfinals of the second World Qualification Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – After a pair of convincing wins, Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam survived a close one as he marched closer to a return trip to the Olympics.

Paalam edged Armenia’s Artur Bazeyan via tiebreak to reach the quarterfinals of the men’s 57kg class in the second World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Games in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, May 30.

A tiebreak was needed after three of the five judges called the fight even at 28-28, with Paalam and Bazeyan each earning identical 29-27 scores from the other two judges.

Olympic rules set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit indicate that in the case three or more judges have even scores, they are requested to pick a winner.

Paalam won the tiebreak and clinched a 4-1 decision to move within two victories of a Paris berth.

“I thought Carlo followed good tactics to win that bout,” said national team coach Don Abnett. “He boxed good today, landing good backhand straight punches and lead hand hooks.”

Paalam led in the scorecards after the first two rounds, but things got complicated for him when he incurred a one-point deduction for holding in the third round, resulting in three judges settling for a tie after the fight.

Fortunately, those three judges voted in favor of Paalam to break the tie.

“We did not agree with the point deduction… we thought it was the Armenian who was putting his head down and holding,” said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary general Marcus Jarwin Manalo.

“Nonetheless, Carlo did more than enough to win and to get the nod from the four judges.”

Paalam battles Dominican Republic’s Jose Luis delos Santos Feliz next on Friday, May 31, as he aims to reach the final for an outright spot in the Olympics.

Only three Paris berths are up for grabs in the men’s 57kg division.

Also in the running is Hergie Bacyadan as she faces Hungary’s Veronika Nakota in the last 16 of the women’s 75kg category on Saturday, June 1. – Rappler.com