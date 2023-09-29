Boxing
Boxing
Asian Games

Direct trip to Paris denied as Nesthy Petecio suffers early exit in Asian Games boxing

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Direct trip to Paris denied as Nesthy Petecio suffers early exit in Asian Games boxing

FIGHTER. Philippine bet Nesthy Petecio in action against Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Ting in the Asian Games.

POC-PSC MEDIA POOL

A semifinal appearance in the Asian Games would have been enough for Nesthy Petecio to punch her ticket to the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio missed out on a direct trip to the Paris Olympics as she suffered a surprising early exit in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

One of the Philippines’ top medal bets, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist dropped her opening bout to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Ting via split decision in the women’s 57kg class at the Hangzhou Gymnasium on Friday, September 29.

Petecio earned the nod from just one judge, while the other four scored it in favor of Lin, who won titles in the last two editions of the World Boxing Championships.

Nag-unahan kami kung sino ang makakakuha ng saktong style. At naunahan niya talaga ako (We were both figuring out the right style. She got it first),” said Petecio of her much taller Taiwanese foe.

Also a two-time Asian champion, the 5-foot-9 Lin owned the opening round and did just enough in the last two frames to claim the 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 victory in their round of 16 match.

The loss denied Petecio a chance to win her first Asian Games medal and contend for an outright berth in the Paris Olympics next year.

A semifinal appearance would have been enough for the pride of Davao to punch her ticket to Paris.

With the loss, Petecio needs to compete in the World Championship in a bid to return to the Olympics and complete what had been an unfinished business for her.

Hindi pa tayo tapos (We’re not done),” said the 31-year-old Petecio. 

Petecio became the latest Filipino boxer to get eliminated, joining Aira Villegas, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Irish Magno, Aaron Jude Bado, Riza Pasuit, and Marjon Pianar.

Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, and John Marvin are still in the running in their respective weight classes. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Asian boxing

Filipino boxers

Nesthy Petecio