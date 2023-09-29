Direct trip to Paris denied as Nesthy Petecio suffers early exit in Asian Games boxing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIGHTER. Philippine bet Nesthy Petecio in action against Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Ting in the Asian Games.

A semifinal appearance in the Asian Games would have been enough for Nesthy Petecio to punch her ticket to the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio missed out on a direct trip to the Paris Olympics as she suffered a surprising early exit in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

One of the Philippines’ top medal bets, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist dropped her opening bout to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Ting via split decision in the women’s 57kg class at the Hangzhou Gymnasium on Friday, September 29.

Petecio earned the nod from just one judge, while the other four scored it in favor of Lin, who won titles in the last two editions of the World Boxing Championships.

“Nag-unahan kami kung sino ang makakakuha ng saktong style. At naunahan niya talaga ako (We were both figuring out the right style. She got it first),” said Petecio of her much taller Taiwanese foe.

Also a two-time Asian champion, the 5-foot-9 Lin owned the opening round and did just enough in the last two frames to claim the 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 victory in their round of 16 match.

The loss denied Petecio a chance to win her first Asian Games medal and contend for an outright berth in the Paris Olympics next year.

A semifinal appearance would have been enough for the pride of Davao to punch her ticket to Paris.

With the loss, Petecio needs to compete in the World Championship in a bid to return to the Olympics and complete what had been an unfinished business for her.

“Hindi pa tayo tapos (We’re not done),” said the 31-year-old Petecio.

Petecio became the latest Filipino boxer to get eliminated, joining Aira Villegas, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Irish Magno, Aaron Jude Bado, Riza Pasuit, and Marjon Pianar.

Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, and John Marvin are still in the running in their respective weight classes. – Rappler.com