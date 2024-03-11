Paalam vows strong comeback after exiting Olympic boxing qualifier with injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AIM. Carlo Paalam in action for the Philippines in the Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain.

A shoulder injury forces Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam to surrender in the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam vowed to come back stronger after he crashed out of contention in the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics in Busto Arsizio, Italy, due to a shoulder injury.

The Tokyo Games silver medalist surrendered in the second round of his last 16 bout against Great Britain’s Kiaran MacDonald in the men’s 57kg on Sunday, March 10 (Monday, March 11, Manila time).

“Unfortunately, I sustained an injury in my last match that has not fully healed, and during the course of the fight, it became apparent that continuing would risk further damage,” Paalam wrote on Facebook.

“As much as it pains me to step away from the ring in this manner, my health and well-being must always come first.”

Paalam suffered the injury when he got slammed to the canvas in the third round of his split decision victory over Mexico’s Andrey Bonilla.

The pride of Bukidnon outlasted Bonilla to advance, although he looked visibly hurt after the bout.

It was a disappointing exit for Paalam considering he needed only two more wins to book a return trip to the Olympics.

But Paalam still has one shot to qualify for Paris through the second World Qualification Tournament in May in Bangkok, Thailand, where three Olympic berths are up for grabs in his division.

“Rest assured, I am focused on recovering fully so I can come back stronger and continue pursuing my passion for boxing,” Paalam said.

Filipina boxers are carrying the fight for the Philippine boxing team as Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are both a win away from a Paris spot.

Petecio, a Tokyo Games silver medalist, battles Turkey’s Esra Yildiz in the women’s 57kg semifinals, while Villegas faces Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Chukanova in the women’s 50kg quarterfinals on Monday. – Rappler.com