Casimero bout with Akaho declared No Contest

The result dampens John Riel Casimero's chances of securing either a title eliminator or another crack at a world crown in his next bout

MANILA, Philippines – What should have been a triumphant return for John Riel Casimero turned out to be a dud as Japanese Ryo Akaho showed his thespian skills on Saturday night, December 3, at the Paradise City Plaza Hotel in Incheon, South Korea.

Shrugging off a flash knockdown when he got countered in the second round, Casimero kept the pressure and was pummeling Akaho with heavy blows when one of his punches grazed the back of the head of the Japanese.

Akaho complained to the referee, then pretended to be very hurt and refused to continue even after being given five minutes to recover his bearing.

As a result, Casimero’s comeback fight, his first in the super bantamweight division, after a 476-day lull was declared a No Contest.

Meaning the ring record of Casimero, a three-division world champion, remains at 31 wins, 21 by knockout, with 4 losses and so does the 39-win, 2-loss, 2 draw slate of former two-time world title challenger Akaho.

It also dampened Casimero’s chances of securing either a title eliminator or another crack at a world crown in his next bout next year.

Casimero, who spent the final month of his training in Pattaya, Thailand, was on the attack from the opening bell and wobbled Akaho – who was on a 13-fight winning run before the bout – with a right to the face and a left to the body.

Casimero intends to return to the Philippines and be with his family in Ormoc City for the holiday season. – Rappler.com