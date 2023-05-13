Boxing
Roy Luarca
Casimero beats Nghitumbwa by UD, claims WBO global super bantam title

WINNING TANDEM. Johnriel Casimero (right) celebrates with his brother and trainer Jayson Casimero after winning the WBO Global super bantamweight title.

ALVIN S. GO/RAPPLER

Three-division world champion Johnriel Casimero catches Filipus Nghitumbwa with a wicked left hook, but the Namibian still manages to last the full 12 rounds

MANILA, Philippines – Johnriel Casimero knocked down Filipus Nghitumbwa in the sixth round en route to a clear unanimous decision and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight crown on Saturday, May 13, at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom in Parañaque.

The Filipino three-division world champion caught the Namibian with a wicked left hook, but Nghitumbwa proved tough to crack and lasted the full 12 rounds.

Two of the judges awarded Casimero with a 116-110 verdict, but the Japanese judge saw the fight closer at 114-112. 

Apart from the knockdown, Nghitumbwa was also hounded by a one-point deduction slapped on him for excessively hitting the back of Casimero’s head in the last round.

The 34-year-old Casimero raised his record to 33-4 with 22 knockouts, while Nghitumbwa dropped to 12-2 with 11 knockouts.

Casimero said he did not underestimate Nghitumbwa, but credited the Namibian for his toughness.

Matibay siya at mahaba (He was tough and has a long reach),” Casimero said in the post-fight interview. “Tinamaan din niya ako (He was also able to hit me).”

Masayuki Ito, Casimero’s promoter, said their next goal is for Casimero to figure in a world title eliminator or gain the No. 1 or No. 2 ranking before the year ends.

Of course, the primary goal is still to go after Naoya Inoue. But that could wait, according to Ito, who co-promoted the fight card with Johnny Elorde. – Rappler.com

